Zeynep Dag chooses artworks for Van der Valk hotel display case

‘How can love bring us closer together?’ Leading fashion designer Zeynep Dag answers this question with her presentation in the display case of Van der Valk hotel in Eindhoven. Dag made a selection from the collection of Van Abbemuseum.

Designs by the creative Eindhoven entrepreneur have previously been worn by international stars such as Rihanna and Beyoncé. Earlier this year, Dag visited the opening of the exhibition Radically Mine! – a school project where young people from Eindhoven and the surrounding area receive workshops from the museum, create their own works of art and present some of them in the exhibition of the same name.

Dag once told how she stood at the same place as the schoolchildren and how Van Abbemuseum inspired her. With her selection, she wants to show how a more caring environment can be created. ‘Hoe kunnen we met meer liefde omgaan met elkaar?‘ (‘How can we treat each other with more love?’) Dag chose works by Joe Scanlan, Henk Visch and Lawrence Weiner.

The small exhibition can be seen in the display case of Hotel Eindhoven, on Aalsterweg 322, until the spring of 2025.

For more information: Van Abbemuseum

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob