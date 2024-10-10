Phoxy to run half marathon for sponsorship

The proceeds from Phoxy’s sponsored walk will go to the Dutch Cancer Society (KWF Kankerbestrijding), which is conducting research into a new drug for Neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer. “Phoxy wants to show that football is more than just a game on the field,” says Megan Aerdts, spokeswoman for the PSV mascot.

With his participation, Phoxy faces his biggest challenge ever. “He has already abseiled in the Philips Stadium and has stood on long skis, but this is a different story. However, he likes to run the half marathon for KWF. And he has a whole team around him, including a doctor, because running a marathon is extra tough with such a warm coat.”

Disease

‘Neuroblastoma’ almost exclusively affects children under the age of six. In the Netherlands, around twenty to thirty-five children are diagnosed with the disease each year. Although recovery is often possible, the disease remains fatal for some.

There is a great need for new, targeted treatments for Neuroblastoma that are both effective and less burdensome for young children. Donations and initiatives are crucial to enable scientific research into innovative treatments.

Proud

According to Aerdts, Phoxy is confident that he can complete the half marathon. “He has trained enough and we have adjusted his suit a bit, so that it is a bit less warm. And the supervisors make sure that he can run safely everywhere. He is looking forward to it and hopes for a lot of encouragement from the spectators.”