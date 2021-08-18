Emergency team to Kabul via Eindhoven Air Base

An emergency team departed from Eindhoven Air Base to the Afghan capital Kabul.

From Eindhoven and via a stopover in the region, the embassy emergency team left to evacuate Dutch and Afghan personnel from the Afghan capital.

The capital was recaptured by the Taliban two days ago, which immediately put the safety of Dutch personnel and Afghans who have worked for the Netherlands at risk.

The Ministry of Defence has sent a plane to Afghanistan. In addition to the embassy emergency team, 62 soldiers from Force Protection are also present, led by the Dutch ambassador, according to the Ministry of Defence.

