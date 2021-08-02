Belgian man scammed by Eindhoven sex worker

A Belgian man claims he was scammed during a visit to a sex worker in Eindhoven on Sunday morning.

The events were reported by a local police officer on social media. The police received a call on Sunday morning from the victim. He had made an appointment for sex via a sex meet-up website. He arrived for his appointment at a house in Achtse Barrier on Sunday morning.

The victim says he was welcomed into the house and paid upfront for the sex services. However, to his surprise, he was then kicked out of the house by the sex workers and two others.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident. They are also questioning the owner of the house to ascertain whether they had any involvement.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman