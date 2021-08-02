Diver from Veldhoven finishes in fifth place in Olympic finals

Diver Inge Jansen from Veldhoven finished in fifth place in the diving finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The 27-year-old finished with a final score of 311.05.

Each diver had to perform five dives. For her first two, Jansen scored 63 points each. After a drop to 58.50 points for her third dive, she pulled things back with scores of 63.55 and 63.00 for her fourth and fifth dives respectively.

Finishing on the medal podium were Tingmao Shi and Han Wang from China, and Kyrsta Palmer from the USA.

