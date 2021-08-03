AH Cassandraplein closed due to mouse plague

The Albert Heijn supermarket on the Cassandraplein has been closed by order of the Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit (Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority) due to a mouse infestation. Many customers were surprised by the closure.

Albert Heijn has now hired a company to combat the infestation. The method to be used remains unknown. According to a local resident, it is not the first time that mice have been found in the store.

It is unknown when the store will reopen. The VWA has to check everything first and then give permission. Albert Heijn’s branch manager could not be reached for comment.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.