Nijmegen man arrested for taking part in curfew riots

The police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Nijmegen on Tuesday morning for suspected involvement in the curfew riots in Eindhoven.

The man is suspected of throwing stones at the police. He was recognised after a broadcast of Bureau Brabant on Omroep Brabant. Thanks to various tips, the police were able to arrest the man.

The police say that the investigation into the riots is still going on. People who were involved in the riots are urged to come forward.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.