Serious truck accident, A67 closed for hours

The A67 was closed for hours on Tuesday evening due to an accident at the De Hogt junction.

A collision between two trucks resulted in one person becoming trapped. The Fire Brigade spent hours freeing the person. ‘It was a difficult, complex job to free the victim,” a spokesperson said.

The accident took place in the direction of the Belgian border. How the accident could have happened is still unknown.

At 18:40, the trapped driver was successfully removed from the wreckage. The road was then still closed for some time.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob