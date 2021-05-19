Local politician gets off to good start in Cabinet

Veldhoven’s former councillor Daan de Kort has addressed the House of Representatives for the first time.

He told his colleagues about the day he became almost completely blind and how he learned to live with his disability. De Kort (28) is one of the youngest members of the House of Representatives. He was high on the VVD election list in the parliamentary elections of 17 March.

Until his appointment to the House, he was a councillor in Veldhoven. His first speech was part of a debate on the pension system. During a maiden speech, it is customary for other MPs not to interrupt.

Something personal

Many MPs use their first speech to say something personal. De Kort did just that. He told how, at the age of 15, he lost almost all of his sight in one day. And about the impact that had on him as an adolescent.

De Kort specifically referred to the way in which the VVD looks at limitations in life. He indicated that he’s glad he can decide for himself how to deal with this. He even mentioned his career as DJ Braille.

Afterwards, De Kort received compliments, not only in the parliament building, but also online for his personal story.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob