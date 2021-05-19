Rioter get 6 months

More rioters have been punished.

The court imposed sentences on men who were involved in the curfew riots on 24 January in Eindhoven. A 20-year-old man from Tilburg got the most severe penalty. He’ll serve six months in prison and must pay €40,000 in damages.

Omroep Brabant reports that the Public Prosecutor had demanded an eight-month jail term for the man. It has been established that he threw bottles and stones. He also participated in looting the Jumbo store at the station.

Eight months

Drink cans, a cash drawer, money, cigarettes and foodstuffs were looted. Until now, the severest punishment imposed was eight months’ imprisonment.

A man, aged 36, from Boekel, was given community service of 240 hours. He will be jailed for three months if he misbehaves again. This troublemaker must pay €20,000 in damages to a police bus.

He also did things like throw stones and mopeds. The verdict, in this case, was in line with the Public Prosecutor’s demand.

Source: www.studio040.nl

