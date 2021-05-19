New director for Muziekgebouw

Edo Righini is the new general director of the Muziekgebouw. As of August, he takes over from Wim Vringer.

Vringer announced earlier that he’s resigning after more than 20 years as director of the Eindhoven music venue. Righini was active in higher education and the technology sector. He started his career as a classically trained musician.

He became a producer and musician. Currently, he’s deputy director at the Conservatory of Amsterdam. His focus is on innovation and international profiling of the organisation.

Board positions

Righini’s also a board member of the Concertgebouw Jazz Orchestra and the Advanced Technology Club of the French educational institute HEC. According to the Muziekgebouw, an important task for Righini is to further develop and renew the (inter)national position of the Eindhoven venue. It should also be a podium ‘of, for and by the city’.

Another major challenge is to solve the Muziekgebouw’s money problems once and for all. The cultural institution has been struggling with structural deficits for over ten years. The institution has a deficit between €500 000 and €600 000 annually.

Last year, the city and provincial authorities, among others, stepped in to help the venue out of its financial misery for the time being. The plans that are now being drawn up must ensure that the Muziekgebouw can continue with a healthy financial basis for good.

Furthermore, the institution had to make cuts in the number of staff in order to keep its head above water during the corona crisis.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob