Man dies after setting himself alight

On Friday night, a burning man ran through an Eindhoven neighbourhood. He later died in hospital.

The incident happened at about 22:00 in Kronehoef, Woensel. According to the local police, the man had set himself alight. He ‘came out of a park and entered a house on Van Thienenlaan”, witnesses say.

Shortly afterwards, he exited the house and collapsed. People who saw the man came to his assistance and alerted the emergency services. By the time the emergency services arrived, they had already managed to extinguish the flames.

Badly burnt

A trauma helicopter was called in to transport the seriously injured man. The man is said to have burned over 80 to 90% of his body. Police officers cordoned off the park and the street on Friday night.

The police later reported that no crime was involved. They confirmed that the man has died from his injuries. The bystanders who witnessed the incident or came to the man’s aid will be offered victim support.

Source: OmroepBrabant and Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven