End of COVID-19 rules in sight

“The relaxations that take effect on 5 June effectively mean the end of the lockdown,” Mark Rutte said in the press conference on Friday.

Almost all locations will then reopen under certain conditions. An even more significant step with more relaxations will follow on 30 June. Step three of the reopening plan goes into effect on Saturday, 5 June, a few days earlier than planned.

These are the most important changes:

Eateries’ indoor areas will be open again, for 50 people at most.

Cinemas, music venues and theatres are allowed to open again, also for 50 people, at most. They have to maintain the 1,5m rule. Larger venues can have up to 250 guests.

Museums can reopen, with one visitor per 10m2.

Indoor transit areas like casinos, saunas, and arcades may reopen under certain conditions.

Group lessons in the gym, for example, are allowed again at 1,5m.

Shopping evenings can be held again. You can have four people visit your home. That’s up from two.

No alcoholic beverages may be sold between 22:00 (was 20:00) and 06:00.

30 June

On Wednesday 30 June there will be even greater relaxations. That’s weeks earlier than planned. Steps four and five of the opening plan will take effect then.

That’s on condition that the number of infections allows it. These are the most important changes:

Festivals, fairs, concerts and other large events will again be allowed. That’s with entry tests or 1,5m spacing.

More guests will be allowed at theatres and music venues.

In pubs and restaurants, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed.

Discotheques and nightclubs can open under certain conditions.

Home visits will rise to eight people.

The vaccination programme was also discussed during the press conference. This will be delayed by about two weeks due to delivery problems at the producer, Janssen. “We need a little longer to give everyone their first shot,” says Public Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

Now mid-July

“Instead of early July, it will be mid-July.” So far, Janssen should’ve delivered almost a million vaccines should. But according to the corona dashboard’s figures, the counter’s now only at about 313,000 shots.

About 12 million adult Dutch people can get inoculated. So far, more than six million have been vaccinated.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven