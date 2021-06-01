Missing woman’s body found

Passersby found a body in the Dommel river near Valkenswaard on Sunday afternoon.

Several people, including a group of children on a boat, saw the body. They called the police. The body was that of a 45-year-old woman from the area. She’d been missing for a week.

The police apparently used the kids’ boat to pull the corpse from the water. They promised the children a new boat. That’s according to a photographer who was at the scene. The mayor also came to the scene.

After an investigation, the police concluded that there was no foul play involved. They have informed the woman’s next of kin. “We wish them much strength,” the police tweeted.

Sources: Studio040 and OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven