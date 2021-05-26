Firebugs get community service

The court has given two teenagers community service of 60 hours for an act of arson.

The incident happened at the Sint Jozef primary school in Geldrop earlier this year. According to a spokesman of the court, these are two boys, 14 and 16. They must both also pay €130 in damages.

They set a gas bottle on fire on the roof of the school at the end of January. Another bottle also exploded. This caused considerable damage in and around Sint Jozef.

The windows of a classroom, gymnasium and emergency accommodation exploded. The blast also caused cracks in the wall.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob