Eindhoven – Humperdinck’s sole Dutch show

The British singer Engelbert Humperdinck will be on the stage of the Eindhoven Muziekgebouw next year.

For the time being, it’s the only show that the famous singer will be giving in the Netherlands.

The 85-year-old Humperdinck is known for classics like ‘Quando, Quando, Quando’ and ‘(Please) Release Me’. He’s sold more than 140 million albums in his career. And has been nominated for four Grammy awards.

Ticket pre-sale starts on Friday. They cost €67. The concert is scheduled for 19 April 2022.

More information: Engelbert Humperdinck • 19 APR 2022 • Muziekgebouw Eindhoven | Muziekgebouw Eindhoven.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob