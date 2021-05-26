More rioters punished

Three men who were involved in the curfew riots in Eindhoven have to go to prison. They received prison sentences ranging from two to five months.

Two of them also have to pay damages to the vandalised Jumbo, and two have to pay for the vandalism at the Eindhoven train station, Omroep Brabant writes.

Destroying a window in the station hall will cost one perpetrator over €63,000. The Jumbo store will receive over €9,000 from him because he was part of a group that ransacked the shop. Another perpetrator must pay over €13,000 for damage to the station doors.

Last week, four men who were involved in the curfew riots were also sentenced. A man from Tilburg was sentenced to six months in prison, a man from Eindhoven to six weeks in jail, a man from Boekel to 240 hours’ community service and a man from Heeze to 180 hours’ community service. In several cases, the perpetrators had to pay compensation (up to €40,000) too.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob