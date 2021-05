This morning a car landed on its top in Laan ter Catten in Nuenen.

The motorist escaped with no injuries. The car had swerved and collided with a lamppost. The Fire Brigade arrived quickly on the scene.

They wanted to free the driver. However, she’d already climbed out of the car. The exact cause of the accident isn’t clear.

The police took the woman to the station for further questioning.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob