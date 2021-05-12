Noise and stench at meat factory to be investigated further

The Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is to carry out a smell perception and another acoustic study at the Pali Group meat producer.

Residents in the area have been complaining for years about the stench and noise. The situation’s now being investigated further. That’s after advice from the Zuidoost Brabant’s Local Community Health Service and Environment Service.

According to the inhabitants, there’s not only a pungent smell of dead pigs. That’s combined with noise. Both these have increased significantly in recent years.

Committee

That makes for a less-than-desirable living environment. Residents formed a neighbourhood committee to keep a close eye on the company. There were also discussions with the council.

They wanted the factory to be relocated to a more remote part of town. For years, they felt they hadn’t been heard. But, they never gave up.

“You can stop, but then it’s all over, one resident says. Another adds, “I hope our perseverance will take us a step in the right direction”. This perseverance is paying off.

The municipality’s made €45,000 available for the investigation.

Source: Studio040

