Glitch affects broadcasts

Due to a malfunction in a data centre, Studio040 couldn’t broadcast on television on Tuesday evening. The programmes could only be seen online.

The system that sends the broadcasts to providers like Ziggo and KPN is located at an external location. Due to a fault, these can’t be sent. It’s unclear how long the outage will last, but it will be at least today.

The shows that are ready will be aired this evening. People can already view them on ‘Uitzending Gemist’ on Studio040’s website and in their app. There you can see reports on the following subjects (in Dutch):

Increasing resistance to high-rise buildings

Renewed complaints about stench nuisance at Geldrop meat producer

Eran Zahavi to finish season at PSV

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob