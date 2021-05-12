Photos winners announced

The five winners of the Wijk in de Picture project have been announced. The initiative was started in the run-up to Koningsdag (King’s Day).

People submitted no fewer than 300 photos for the project. It aimed to highlight the Eindhoven districts of Gestel, Stratum, Strijp, Tongelre and Woensel. The photos and historical images from the Eindhoven in Beeld (Eindhoven in Pictures) archive were used in an exhibition for each district.

Of the entries received, a jury selected 45 potential winners. The public then chose their favourite for each district. Around 2,000 people voted.

The winners received a mounted copy of their photo. You can see the winners and their photos here.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven