Hospital nominated for two awards

Catharina Hospital has been nominated for two Zinnige Zorg (Meaningful Care) Awards.

The hospital has a chance to win a cash prize for the further development of the two nominated initiatives. The first is a home treatment for MS patients. This is a collaboration with a hospital in Tilburg.

Sometimes MS patients suffer a relapse in their disease process. They used to be treated in hospital with medication via an infusion. Research shows that the same treatment is just as effective when given in the form of capsules.

Saves times and money

The capsules are manufactured in Catharina Hospital’s pharmacy. Carrying out the treatment in this way “will save patients a great deal of time. And healthcare a great deal of money,” the hospital announced.

The second initiative is a diet developed by the hospital for post-oesophagectomy patients. This is surgery that’s performed to treat oesophageal cancer. “The menu consists of nutritious small liquid snacks.”

“Patient can ingest these on the same day of their operation. This ensures they can go home on day six”, the hospital explains.

Which initiative wins the award depends on the number of votes it receives. You can vote here. Voting is open until 30 May at 20:00.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob