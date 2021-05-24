Car crashes after chase

On Friday night, there a single-car accident in the A2 between Eindhoven and Weert. The incident happened at around 23:30 and involved a stolen vehicle.

Police officers had indicated to the driver to stop the car. He, however, ignored this. According to an eyewitness, a high-speed chase ensued.

The man eventually took the exit at Weert-Noord. There, the suspect ended up in a field and crashed into a ditch. He fled the scene.

According to the eyewitness, dozens of units of the Brabant-Oost and Limburg police joined the pursuit. After the crash, a police dog tried to locate the driver but couldn’t. The car was towed away.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven