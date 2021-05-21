GGDs aim for 266.500 shots per week

The GGDs in our province are further scaling up the process to vaccinate people. The last site to give vaccinations in Brabant opened on Thursday morning in Roosendaal. In total, sixteen locations will be used for vaccinations from now on.

The GGDs are aiming to vaccinate at a maximum rate of 266,500 injections per week in Brabant. This is evident from an inventory brought out by Omroep Brabant.

Faster Vaccinations

“It’s going very fast now,” says spokesperson Linda Vlamings of the GGD West-Brabant. Previously, the delivery of vaccines was not optimal, but “they are now coming through well. On Wednesday, a new vaccination location opened in Almkerk. In Roosendaal we opened the last centre.”

Higher capacity

The GGDs are working towards a higher capacity:

GGD Hart voor Brabant: 115,500 vaccinations per week.

GGD West-Brabant: 81.000 vaccinations per week.

GGD Brabant-Zuidoost: 70.000 vaccinations per week.

The number of shots administered also depends primarily on the number of vaccines delivered. For example, last week the GGZ Brabant-Zuidoost still administered 32,000 shots. The province of Hart voor Brabant has 52,250 shots scheduled for next week. It is not necessary to deploy all capacity at all times.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta