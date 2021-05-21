Libraries open again

The Eindhoven Library is also opening its doors again. Even though it was already allowed on Wednesday, they chose to open a day later. “When the relaxations were announced, the library was initially not allowed to open. After some hassle, it is now allowed. To avoid any misunderstandings, we decided to open one day later,” said Albert Kivits, director of Library Eindhoven.

During the hard lockdown, the library also had to be locked. Books could only be picked up and returned. A total of 95 people can now browse through the bookcases. There are also 20 workstations. The coffee corner remains open for take-out only for now.

Kivits regrets that they are not yet allowed to run at full capacity. Before the corona measures, they had almost a thousand visitors a day. Now they are around a hundred. “The library is a meeting place. Of the hundred people who come here now, twenty-five borrows a book. Others come here to meet each other,” says the director. But Kivits remains positive and assumes that soon some more will be allowed.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta