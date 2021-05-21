Travel agency Prijsvrij takes over part of D-reizen

The online travel agency Prijsvrij has reached an agreement with the curators of D-reizen. They aim to restart a part of the bankrupt travel organization. Marc van Deursen, CEO of Prijsvrij, confirms this, after earlier reports by the NOS.

It would involve between 100 and 150 travel agencies and between 400 and 450 employees. “We want to keep the healthy part of D-reizen,” says Marc van Deursen of Prijsvrij.

According to him, many employees of D-Reizen are enthusiastic to make a relaunch. It is still to be known which of the 285 travel agencies will reopen. About 1150 people worked at D-Reizen.

