Late on Saturday night, a bike shed in Lichtstraat, Eindhoven, went up in flames.

A total of 12 scooters and mopeds were damaged. The bikes owners reported the fire to the police. The housing corporation closed the burnt-out shed.

There was a danger that it might collapse. It’s not clear what caused the fire. No one was injured.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven