Baby body found in bag

The body of a newborn baby was found on Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 in Wernhoutsburg bungalow park in Wernhout. Police are deeply concerned about the mental and physical health of the baby’s mother. The mother and witnesses are called to report.

Henry, a resident of the park saw a green garbage bag lying in the sand and wanted to clean it up. To his horror, there appeared to be a baby body in the bag. He immediately called the police. “I lived in South Africa for years and saw and experienced a lot, but this was the worst ever”, he tells Omroep Brabant. Henry has been offered victim assistance.