Baby body found in bag

The body of a newborn baby was found on Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 in Wernhoutsburg bungalow park in Wernhout. Police are deeply concerned about the mental and physical health of the baby’s mother. The mother and witnesses are called to report.
Henry, a resident of the park saw a green garbage bag lying in the sand and wanted to clean it up. To his horror, there appeared to be a baby body in the bag. He immediately called the police. “I lived in South Africa for years and saw and experienced a lot, but this was the worst ever”, he tells Omroep Brabant. Henry has been offered victim assistance.
The police investigated the bungalow park with a tracking dog, forensic research, a police helicopter, among other things. They are also looking for the baby’s identity.
The police are calling people to report anything suspicious. “We want to call on people to report if they have seen anything striking or suspicious. That could be any information that could potentially help us in the investigation. People are staying here, so maybe someone will say.”
