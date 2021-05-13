Stay away from city centre, warns council

Eindhoven City Council warned people to avoid the city centre today. The area became busy as many people enjoyed the Ascension Day national holiday.

The council’s warning specifically referred to the Demer, Catharinaplein, Markstraat, Rechtestraat and Vrijstraat areas. These areas were labelled as ‘very busy’ according to the council’s ‘druktemeter’, an online tool that shows how busy certain areas are. It gives areas a code green, yellow, orange or red. Today, the city centre was code red.

The council advised people to stay away from the city centre unless their visit was essential, and to remember the 1.5 metre distance rule.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman