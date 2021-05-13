Wizz Air to start flights from Eindhoven to Rome

Wizz Air has added Rome Fiumicino, Italy’s largest airport, to its routes from Eindhoven Airport.

Starting on 2 July, the Hungarian airline will operate four flights per week – on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday – between the Italian capital and Eindhoven.

Rome is Wizz Air’s fourth new destination from Eindhoven this year. Previously, the airline announced new routes to Banja Luka in Bosnia & Herzegovina starting on 7 June and to the Bulgarian port city of Bourgas from 13 June. Flights to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, started on 29 March.

Source: Studio040