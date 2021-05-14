Man in critical condition after fire in residential care center

A fire broke out in an apartment on Bredalaan in Eindhoven on Thursday evening. An elderly man is in critical condition after the fire.

His apartment is in a residential care center. The fire started around half past six. He had inhaled a lot of smoke and became unconscious.

According to the fire department, the small fire started as something was on the stove. The fire brigade arrived with two fire trucks and an aerial platform.

The firefighters found the elderly man in the apartment where the fire had broken out. He was no longer responsive at the time. The firemen brought him out of the apartment. Outside, the paramedics attended to him.

The ambulance staff wanted to help the man but then found out that the man had a non resuscitation certificate. He also did not want help in an emergency situation as he could not give his own consent.

So the ambulance could do nothing more than take the man back to the residential care center. He was taken care of there and his family was informed.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.