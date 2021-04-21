Camper and car go up in flames

On Tuesday night, a camper and a car caught fire on Europalaan in Eindhoven. The vehicles were parked in a driveway between two houses.

People heard a loud bang and then noticed the fire. The flames rose metres into the air. The flames prevented the occupants of the house where the camper was parked from exiting the building.

The fire didn’t injure anyone. The Fire Brigade managed to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent the flames from spreading to the houses. The fire completely destroyed the camper and car.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire. They haven’t ruled out arson.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven