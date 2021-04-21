Special caravan, pastry-eating lessons for royal family

Members of the Royal Family will receive a crash course in eating a tompouce (a typical Dutch pastry) on King’s Day in Eindhoven, and they will pass by in a caravan of special cars.

A large part of the programme can already be seen online via this website.

This year, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and the three princesses will visit Eindhoven on this public holiday. Due to COVID-19, the party is mainly online. The Royal Family will be at the High Tech Campus on the day.

They will arrive in a caravan of cars manufactured in the region, such as an old DAF and Lightyear’s new solar car. The family will also be working on 3D printing of food and sim racing, among other things.

In addition to the programme with the royal family, there are also other parties to visit digitally during King’s Day.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven