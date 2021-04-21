Young rioter get training order

A 13-year-old boy took part in the riots in Eindhoven at the end of January.

The juvenile court has given him a training order. The Eindhoven teenager was involved in looting the Jumbo supermarket at the station. He also threw stones through the station’s windows.

The court gave the youngster a 35-hour apprenticeship and 60 hours of suspended community service. His parents also have to pay almost €18,000 worth of damages. In recent months, police have arrested several minors who were involved in the anti-COVID-19 riots.

Source: Studio040.nl

