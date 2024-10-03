Driver of riot police bus not prosecuted for hitting woman

The driver of a riot police bus will not be prosecuted for a collision with a 25-year-old woman from Eindhoven during PSV’s championship party in the city. The woman was seriously injured.

The victim was hit by a car on May 6 at around half past ten in the evening when she was running across the road on the Vestdijk in the city centre. It was very busy there at that time.

Investigations by the Public Prosecution Service have shown that the Mobile Unit bus was driving in the opposite direction on the bus lane at 25 kilometres per hour.

The bus driver did not see the woman crossing the road. The victim did not see the bus either. According to the judiciary, the investigation shows that the driver did not act culpably.

‘For this reason, it was decided not to prosecute the suspect and to discontinue the criminal case,’ the Public Prosecution Service said.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez