Major fire in ‘t Stroomhuisje

A major fire broke out in the cultural centre ‘t Stroomhuisje at ‘t Eindje in Eindhoven on Thursday morning. The fire brigade rescued two women from the building through the window.

The fire started just after four o’clock on Thursday morning. The fire raged in the roof, which is mainly made of wood. The fire was fought from the outside, because there was a risk that the building would collapse. The fire brigade is now allowing the lost building to burn out in a controlled manner.

The two women who were rescued from the building were not injured. The fire caused a lot of smoke, which drifted over residential areas. Residents were therefore advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Train traffic

Train traffic was not affected much by the fire and the heat. However, it was driven at low speed. Concerts, workshops and parties are often given in the Stroomhuis. On Wednesday evening there was supposed to have been an event in the building. Nothing is yet clear about the cause of the fire.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez