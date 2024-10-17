Ram raid on perfumery in Son en Breugel

A ram raid on perfumery Pour Vous in Son en Breugel caused considerable damage to the building last night. The perpetrators used two large containers in their attempt to gain entry. This failed. Nothing was stolen, but the door was dislodged and the glass was cracked.

There are special posts in front of the store to prevent a ram raid. However, the perpetrators had placed two containers between the posts. They then used a car to push the containers through the front.

This particular technique did not work so well in practice, because the front container was made of plastic. The doors of the perfumery remained closed. After a few tries, the perpetrators gave up and fled.

The area was cordoned off to investigate for trace evidence.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez