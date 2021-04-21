People dancing in the streets

Indoor classes aren’t allowed.
So, a local dance studio, Ontheone, is having lessons under the Strijp-S bridge. The COVID-19 rules have forced this school, like many others, to have classes outdoors. Combined with the bridge’s decorated pillars, the dancing paints a true urban picture.
Had to get going
“It looks like New York,” a passerby comments. Niek Traa founded the school. He explains that they had to start classes. The kids were itching to get going.
He organised a boombox and grabbed a few tarps. And voila, the Ontheone outdoor studio became a reality. “It’s sheltered, so we can dance here, even if it rains,” Nike smiles with satisfaction.
The dancers train on Fridays evenings. A few of them dance in Dutch Breakdance League competitions.
Source: Studio040
Translator: Bob
Editor: Melinda Walraven