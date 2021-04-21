‘Silent voices’ must be heard

This week, ten thousand residents of Eindhoven will receive a letter inviting them to think about the future of the city.

This is the first step in an extensive project called Blik op Eindhoven (‘View of Eindhoven’). In this project, the Municipality of Eindhoven wants to consult the people in the city and find out how prosperity can be better distributed. So that ultimately the gap between the more and less fortunate becomes smaller or even disappears altogether.

On 28, 29 and 30 April, people who receive such a letter can have their say about what they think should be done in Eindhoven. At 15 locations in the city, the council will park special Blik op Eindhoven vehicles to hold these discussions. People who haven’t received an invitation but still want to participate are also welcome.

With all the answers collected, the municipality will subsequently organise a ‘Citizens’ Summit’ on 22 May. The council has also invited those with ‘silent voices’ to participate in the discussions. The voices that are there but that you hardly hear.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob