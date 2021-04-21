Microlab won’t move to V&D after all

Microlab has pulled out of its rental deal.

The company was to have to leased much of the redesigned V&D building. This is in the centre of Eindhoven. The owner, therefore, has to look for new tenants.

Microlab rents out workspaces to other businesses. These include metalsmiths, architects, business service providers, and creative agencies. The company would’ve taken up four floors in the former V&D building.

That would’ve housed 400 work areas. But the global pandemic is upending Microlab’s plans. “It’s a pity, but it’s safer not to take this step now,” Microlab’s Rik Visser says.

‘Too uncertain’

“It’s a substantial investment, and there are too many uncertainties. We’ve already had to retrench five permanent employees. Our cocktail party and small events business have stopped entirely. Expanding in the city centre is too risky now.”

Microlab currently has a team of 20 people. Two hundred companies rent space from them in Strijp-S. Microlab will be expanding there with 500m2 of studio space and 1,000m2 of offices.

“Space is cheaper in Strijp-S, and we already have the facilities here,” explains Visser. Microlab would’ve been the largest tenant in the old V&D building. Real estate investor MN is now looking for new tenants.

That’s for their investor, Pensioenfonds Metaal en Techniek (The Metalworks an Engineering Pension Fund). The Costes clothing chain will, however, still open a shop in the building.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven