Two teenagers rioters get sentenced

Two teenage boys have received community service.

They were involved in the riots in Eindhoven at the end of January. A judge decided their fates yesterday (Tuesday). This concerns two 16-year old boys. One is from Heeze, the other from Eindhoven.

The boy from Heeze threw stones at a police car. He got 40 hours’ community service. He also received a four-week suspended sentence in a youth detention centre. And he has to pay €1,000 in damages.

The Eindhoven teenager received only 40 hours of community service. He stole soft drinks from the looted Jumbo supermarket.

In passing their sentences, the judge took into account that these boys had committed a one-off offence. The court has now convicted more than 15 Eindhoven rioters. That includes six minors.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven