Eindhoven pop and rock bands in the spotlight on national TV

Three bands from Eindhoven will be in the spotlight in the national TV programme Muziekstad on Saturday night.

The psychedelic rock ‘n roll trio MOOON, singer Fleur, and guitarist Leif de Leeuw will talk about their passion for music and the music scene in the City of Light. Every week, the VPRO programme focuses on a different city. This time it’s about Eindhoven.

The three bands that will be feautured on Saturday all play music from the sixties and seventies. In the programme, they talk about how the city inspires them, how they make music on an Eindhoven pop stage and they give a glimpse of the local scene.

The broadcast can be seen on Saturday night on NPO3.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob