Major construction delay thwarted

A considerable delay in the construction of three highrise residential towers on Stationsplein seems to have been averted. For now.

Earlier, it seemed the decision-making process would be postponed. But the Eindhoven City Council’s going to discuss the matter soon, after all. This became apparent on Tuesday evening.

That was after a brief discussion on the subject between several political groups and Councillor Yasin Torunoglu. There was a commotion about the matter just last week.

Wanted postponement

Most councillors wanted to postpone a decision about the District E building plan. That was on the initiative of the D66 and SP political parties. They stated residents and business concerns about the plans as a reason for this.

The postponement led to much anger, according to Torunoglu and D66 party chairman Robin Verleisdonk. Eindhoven is, after all, struggling with a severe housing shortage. These three blocks could help alleviate that need.

“It’s been bothering me. Young people looking for a house are outraged. This postponement is galling,” the councillor says.

Talks must happen

“Even more so, now that the government’s helping make these plans affordable. He, therefore, wants to do everything possible to discuss the plan again as soon as possible. These talks should include the entire area. “And that will happen before the summer.”

D66 is also struggling with the matter. “I regret the image that’s been created,” says Cllr Verleisdonk. “We certainly don’t want a delay. But we do want to gain insight into the plan’s impact on the area.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven