Extra support for entrepreneurs and community centres

Eindhoven is going to give extra support to entrepreneurs and community centres that are having a hard time in this corona crisis.

That is the conclusion after a debate on the subject in the city council. On Tuesday evening, city councillors discussed the support package that was recently presented. The package can count on broad political support. Nevertheless, various groups forced the plans to be tightened up on a number of points.

For instance, the PvdA, CDA and GroenLinks, among other parties, wished to free up extra money for the community centres in the city. They were already granted a postponement of rent payments, now that they have been closed for a long time and no income is coming in. In order to prevent community centres from collapsing, the groups argued for an additional budget of €250,000. This budget would then be used to cover the costs of gas, water and electricity. Councillor Yasin Torunoglu agreed with this proposal on Tuesday evening.

Postponement for entrepreneurs

In addition, the city will make extra concessions to affected entrepreneurs. A large majority of the city council agreed to a motion by the PvdA to postpone payment of local taxes. Entrepreneurs are now given until mid-2023.

The arrangement applies to entrepreneurs who were forced to close down in the second half of last year and the beginning of this year. “It’s a gesture, and that’s important in these difficult times”, PvdA party chairman, Hafid Bouteibi, said.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob