D66 in Eindhoven has almost the same size of votes as VVD

D66 and VVD have become almost the same size in Eindhoven during the parliamentary elections. The preliminary results were published this morning.

Eindhoven then deviates from the general picture in the Netherlands, where the VVD is usually considerably larger and D66 is second by some distance. Specifically, the VVD is the largest with 19.7% of the votes, D66 has received 19%. PVV ranks third with 9.6%. GroenLinks and SP are the fourth and fifth parties, and both are larger than the CDA.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei