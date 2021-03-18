Celebrating World Happiness Day

Saturday, 20 March, is World Happiness Day. And, boy, does the world need quite a bit of that now.

The School of Talent & Wellness will be diversely celebrating this day. Their online programme aims to showcase various shared aspects of happiness. With as many people in the world as possible.

Here’s the programme:

Please note: All times are in CET.

The organisers dedicate this block to the Spring Equinox and Earth Day. The equinox announces the new season. In Central Europe, the moment of the equinox is at 10:37. This block revolves around that. It includes a song, engagement visionary activists and a journalist/filmmaker, and a brief look into Wowology.

This block is all about ‘how 13 countries joined the happiness challenge’. The participants will share their cocreation experiences and the available shared abundance values. The focus is on using art to share this. This block includes a pastry-making lesson from Istanbul, Turkey.

This is the music block. The artists themselves will share their music. It’s also related to happiness and co-creation. One of these is Noud van der Bas from the Netherlands. He will be sharing his song, The force within us, and a personal message.

This session is all about to Earthbeat. This is a video challenge created by Youth 4 Planet. It’s aimed at the younger generations (15 to 35-year-olds). These people are invited to discuss this challenge, their future and how important it is for people to take care of themselves and the planet.

This is a repeat of the earlier happiness co-creation experiences. This time, it’s with participants from different parts of the world. Amongst them is Jacqueline Pirtle. This best-selling author will be making her book, 365 Days of Happiness, available.

One hundred people can take part in each of these sessions.

“It’s an honour to work with such a committed group of people,” says Jean-Paul Close, one of the organisers. “Together, we can celebrate our achievements.”

Source: worldhappinessbird.com