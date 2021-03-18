Labour party wants child-friendly coronavirus tests

The Labour party (in Dutch, Partij van de Arbeid) demands a more child-friendly way to test for coronavirus. It says that the current coronavirus testing procedure is frightening for children. The current procedure involves inserting swabs into the patient’s nose and throat.

The party therefore proposes the so-called sabbelwat as an alternative. This involves a soft sponge on a stick, specially designed to test children aged seven years old and younger. According to the Labour Party, testing facilities currently rarely use this method. The main reason for this is that it is more labour-intensive. The test takes ten to twenty minutes to administer, in comparison to the current testing method which is much faster.

Studio040 earlier reported on the GGD’s efforts to make their testing facility in Eindhoven more child-friendly. The facility is decorated with balloons, and children can watch cartoons or focus on puzzles during the test.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman