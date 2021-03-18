Brainport growth to help bring Dutch economy out of pandemic slump

Considerable growth in the Brainport region will help bring the Dutch economy back to a pre-pandemic level by the end of the year, the ED reports.

A forecast by Rabobank regarding the recovery of the economy predicts that the area’s many industrial companies, less affected by the pandemic, will continue to grow.

The industry in the area, including companies such as ASML, is expected to grow by 3% this year, almost 1% more than the national average.

This expected growth depends on the pace and extent of the scaling back of pandemic measures, according to the Rabobank. In its forecast, the bank assumes this scale-back will start this quarter, with all measures lifted entirely by the fourth quarter.

Source: Studio040