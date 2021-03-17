Eindhoven must make Genneperweg a low-traffic area

Eindhoven should investigate making the part of Genneperweg that runs through the Genneper parks car-free.

A motion was submitted by the CDA, D66, GroenLinks, and Ouderen Appèl (Elderly Appeal) to that effect. According to the groups, the park has great ecological and recreational value.

The current function of Genneperweg, according to the groups, is used too little by people who have the park as their destination. Moreover, this could easily be solved with collapsible bollards so that only suppliers and residents of the area have access to the road.

The groups, therefore, want the municipality to investigate whether the road can actually be made car-free. The council was to have taken a decision last night.

Source: www.studio40.nl

Translated by: Bob