Fire at rubbish processing plant

In Eindhoven, a fire’s been raging at a rubbish processing plant since yesterday evening.

This is at Renewi in Achtseweg Noord. The fire broke out at 17:30 on Tuesday. It’s thought that a pile of wood caught alight somehow. Nobody seems to have been injured.

The Fire Brigade arrived with several vehicles to fight the blaze. They used equipment like three fire engines, an aerial work platform, and a water tank. The sites access roads were also closed off.

Smoke

The fire caused smoke that could be seen in the surrounding area. The Fire Brigade says extinguishing the blaze will likely take a long time. It may cause smoke pollution.

The Eindhoven Municipality, therefore, advises residents in the area to keep their windows and doors closed.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven